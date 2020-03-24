Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sweet little dog from Ohio is the next Cadbury bunny.
Lieutenant Dan, a hound with two legs, from New Richmond, Ohio, is wearing the bunny ears for the famous Cadbury egg commercials this Easter season.
He was picked from a lineup of pets from all around the country.
Those pets included Conswala the llama from York Springs in Central Pennsylvania. She was one of the top ten finalists in Cadbury’s Bunny Tryouts contest.
But in the end, Lieutenant Dan came out on top.
Despite Dan’s handicap, he never slows down.
Cadbury says: “He has a joy for life that is infectious and inspiring!”
Congratulations Dan!
