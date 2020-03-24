



FREDERICKTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Centerville Clinics says Greene County has its first positive case of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has yet to add the case to its county-by-county list of numbers.

According to Centerville Clinics, the Greene County resident tested positive for the virus at the respiratory clinic in their Uniontown Family Doctors location.

The clinic’s staff members have been notified.

No other details are being released on the patient.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Centerville Clinics says they have screened more than 500 patients for coronavirus and tested more than 150 patients.

They have set up respiratory clinics at three of their locations in response to the outbreak.

Those clinics are at the:

Washington Family Doctors office on Highland Avenue in Washington

Uniontown Family Doctors office on McClellandtown Road in Uniontown

Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic in Centerville

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.