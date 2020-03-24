



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in seven counties in Pennsylvania, including Allegheny County, are now under a ‘Stay At Home’ order in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The point is before we can recover, we have to survive. And to do that, every one of us has to do our part,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

“Just as any one of us could get COVID-19, any one of us can spread it, and that means we have to act as if we have it,” said Wolf.

Many questions have come up about what this means for those who live in Allegheny County and what they can and cannot do.

People can go for a walk around the neighborhood with the dog.

What’s important here though is that if people do go out is that they maintain a social safe distance, staying at least six feet away from one another.

For example, if you go to your local park and see a lot of people around, it’s important to find a spot where there aren’t as many people gathering.

This order also means that you can go to the store to get essential goods like a prescription or medical supplies and visiting your doctor.

You can even go out if you need to care for a family member or pet at a different household.

You can also go out to get necessary services or supplies for yourself, or family — like getting groceries.

It’s important to note that there is no curfew in place.

Law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing rather than enforcement.

Going to work is still allowed, provided that your work is a life-sustaining business.

To report a non-compliant business, you’re being asked to contact your local police non-emergency number or state police.

Residents are being asked not to call 911 to report non-compliant businesses.

This stay-at-home order went in to effect at 8:00 p.m. on Monday.

A list of non-life sustaining businesses can be found online.