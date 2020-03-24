PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You walk into the bathroom and cringe.

Water is leaking from the base of the toilet. Assuming it is not dripping from the big holding tank on the back of the toilet or a crack in the actual porcelain, the problem likely is a failed wax ring.

That ring creates a seal between the toilet and the flange that leads to the drain.

KDKA’s Rick Dayton will show you how to fix that in about 20 minutes.

The first step is to turn off the water at the wall valve, and then disconnect the supply line from the bottom of the holding tank.

It’s a good idea to get as much water out of the actual toilet bowl to minimize spillage. A Dixie Cup works well as it is small enough to fit in tight spaces.

You can do the same for the big holding tank if you like.

On either side of the toilet, down near the floor, are two small plastic caps that cover the nut and bolt that hold the toilet in place.

There should be a little plastic cap covering the bolt. Use a flat-head screwdriver to gently pop that cap up and remove it.

Then you can use a wrench to loosen the nut and remove the hardware.

Set it aside because you are going to re-use it.

Remember, there is another bolt on the other side of the toilet. Pop that cap, and loosen the nut and set that hardware aside as well.

Those two bolts are all that hold the toilet in place.

Stand over the toilet and lift straight up.

Carefully move it out of the way so you can see the drain in the floor.

The problem with our leaking toilet is that it was never tightened down, and as a result, the wax ring never sealed properly.

Use a putty knife to remove the old wax ring, and throw it away. Take a minute to clean the floor from any water, rust or corrosion that may have come from the flange.

There are many options to replace that wax ring. You can buy another one just like what was there, or for a few more dollars, you can buy a SaniSeal device from a company called The Green Gasket.

Rather than being wax, it is made of foam and rubber and is sealed with a protective coating. It is pliable and flexible, allowing it to move even after installation.

It also is sanitary and will remain in place.

Regardless of which type you choose, place the new ring on the flange. If you choose the SaniSeal, carefully guiding the bolts through the holes.

All you have to do now is put the toilet back in place, reinstall the plastic cap base and washer on the bolt and tighten the nuts. Be careful not to over tighten as you can crack the porcelain and break your toilet.

It is also a good idea to tighten the left bolt a few turns, then go to the right side and turn that nut a few times. That ensures the toilet will be level and will not have too much pressure on one side.

Reinstall the plastic cap and snap it in place.

Re-attach the supply line to the tank, and turn on the water.

Flush the toilet, and make sure there is no water leaking around the base.

That’s it, you are done.