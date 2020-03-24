ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — Armstrong County has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 207 new positive cases of the virus, including one in Armstrong County.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stand at 851 in 40 counties. There are now seven total deaths.
The Armstrong County Department of Public Safety says they were told by the Pennsylvania Department of Health through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, according to a Facebook post from Armstrong County 911.
“We have been in contact with local healthcare providers, emergency medical services and municipalities to support any unmet needs they may have,” the post reads.
Officials say public access to the Courthouse Annex building is restricted.
“We will continue to assess the situation within the County and provide support for our partners and the public,” Armstrong County 911 said on Facebook.
