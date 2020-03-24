



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People around the country are being encouraged to help restaurants that were forced to close their doors to dine-in service amid the growing Coronavirus outbreak.

The Great American Takeout is part of a national effort to help boost business during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant industry has taken a beating, with many restaurants only able to offer takeout or delivery services.

Social distancing is posing an economic threat to a sector that employs 15 million people across the country.

So that’s what’s driving national and regional restaurants to put the Great American Takeout together.

Will you commit to eating at least one delivery/takeout meal on 3/24 to help save our nation’s struggling restaurants? RT if you’re in! #TheGreatAmericanTakeout pic.twitter.com/K387ee0hUy — #thegreatamericantakeout (@TheGATakeout) March 20, 2020

One restaurant CEO says it’s no longer about just one business surviving but instead the whole industry.

Some of the popular national brands behind this are Noodles and Company, Panera, the Cheesecake Factory, and IHOP.

As small businesses owners have told us, every customer they get right now helps.

“It already hurts, it’s hard enough to maintain on a normal basis and this is just like another little setback. Hopefully we get through it,” said Sal Di Pasquale, Owner of Salvatore’s.

Anyone who does participate is encouraged to use the hashtag #TheGreatAmericanTakeout to encourage more people to get involved.

