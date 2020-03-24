Comments
MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — Officials are investigating after a man with gunshot wounds to his lower body was taken to the hospital.
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired near Brighton Road near Lecky Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
A man arrived at the hospital after the alert in stable condition with gunshot wounds to his lower body, police say.
The investigation is underway.
