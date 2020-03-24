



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is partnering with Vitalant to host several blood drives.

They say blood donations are desperately needed in the Squirrel Hill and South Hills areas.

The blood drives will be held at JCC locations, which they say will be “controlled and sanitary.”

Here is the list of locations:

JCC Squirrel Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesdays: March 25, April 1, April 8

Fridays: March 27, April 3, April 10

JCC Squirrel Hill, 5738 Darlington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

JCC South Hills

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fridays: March 27, April 3, April 10

JCC South Hills, 345 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243

Appointments are strongly encouraged. There are three ways to do that:

Visit vitalant.org, click on the “Make an Appointment” button and search w/group code C189

Download the Vitalant-Pittsburgh mobile app for your smartphone

Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825)

You are asked not to donate if you are not feeling well.

For more information on how to donate blood, visit:

