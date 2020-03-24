PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh is partnering with Vitalant to host several blood drives.
They say blood donations are desperately needed in the Squirrel Hill and South Hills areas.
The blood drives will be held at JCC locations, which they say will be “controlled and sanitary.”
Here is the list of locations:
JCC Squirrel Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wednesdays: March 25, April 1, April 8
Fridays: March 27, April 3, April 10
JCC Squirrel Hill, 5738 Darlington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
JCC South Hills
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fridays: March 27, April 3, April 10
JCC South Hills, 345 Kane Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15243
Appointments are strongly encouraged. There are three ways to do that:
- Visit vitalant.org, click on the “Make an Appointment” button and search w/group code C189
- Download the Vitalant-Pittsburgh mobile app for your smartphone
- Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825)
You are asked not to donate if you are not feeling well.
For more information on how to donate blood, visit:
