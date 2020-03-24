Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With companies scaling back production amid the Coronavirus outbreak, shoppers could see shortages on shelves when it comes to Easter candy.
Just Born, the company responsible for the manufacturing of PEEPS® as well as numerous other candies, posted on its Facebook page about the current state of production.
Just Born say that all of their PEEPS® have been shipped to retailers for the upcoming season.
They also say that production at their facilities in Bethlehem and Philadelphia has been temporarily halted due to the growing Coronavirus outbreak.
Just Born also mentions that they have inventory of MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG’S® PEANUT CHEWS® in the short term but that shortages may occur moving forward.
