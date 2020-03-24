Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle in Oakland.
Pittsburgh police officers responded to the scene Tuesday after receiving calls for a motorcycle that had hit a vehicle at the intersection of Meyran Avenue and Louisa Street at around 4:40 p.m.
When officials arrived, they found a man, the motorcyclist, bleeding from the head.
He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Officials say there were no injuries to the driver of the vehicle. There were also no passengers.
Officials are investigating.
