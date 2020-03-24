BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
MT. OLIVER (KDKA) — The Mt. Oliver Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a day now.

According to police, 14-year-old London Rutherford got into an argument with her mother on Sunday. Her mother then noticed her missing on Monday morning and contacted police.

Police say Rutherford may be staying with a friend in Carrick.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mt. Oliver Police.

