Pittsburgh (KDKA) – NHL Network will hold a “Penguins Day” on Wednesday March 25, running 13-straight hours of Pittsburgh Penguins content.
The day will start with the clinching game of the 1991 Stanley Cup championship at 10 a.m. and will conclude with an airing of the team’s 50th anniversary video, “Pittsburgh Is Home: The Story of the Penguins,” from 8 to 11 p.m.
Must. Have. Hockey.@NHLNetwork will air 13-straight hours of Penguins content starting at 10:00 AM tomorrow.
Full schedule: https://t.co/5WpcSj2Vw6 pic.twitter.com/b67QR1RjLU
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 24, 2020
The full content schedule includes three of the Penguins Stanley Cup clinching games along with a variety of team content created over the 2019-20 season. Wednesday’s full content schedule on NHL Network includes:
- 10 a.m. – Game 6 of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final, Penguins at Minnesota (clinching game)
- 12 p.m. – Game 4 of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final, Penguins at Chicago (clinching game)
- 2 p.m. – “Pens Pulse,” season 3, episodes 1-4
- 4 p.m. – “In The Room,” season 9, episodes 2-5
- 6 p.m. – Game 6 of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, Penguins at San Jose (clinching game)
- 8 p.m. – “Pittsburgh is Home: The Story of the Penguins”
NHL Network’s 8 p.m. time slot will be part of a “world-wide watch party” for the 50th anniversary documentary on Wednesday. It will be aired simultaneously on AT&T SportsNet and the Penguins’ YouTube channel.
Fans are reminded that AT&T SportsNet will be running Penguins Classic content on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights.
The NHL season is currently on pause due to the coronavirus outbreak.
