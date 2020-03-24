Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh is ranked among the worst cities in the nation for spring allergies.
According to 24/7 Wall St., Pittsburgh is the 10th-worst city for people with spring allergies.
Richmond, Virginia is the worst, according to the study.
Scranton also made the list as the second-worst.
24/7 Wall St. says it reviewed the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s 2020 Report on metropolitan cities where people are most affected by spring allergies to come up with the list.
