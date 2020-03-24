PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be dry and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid-50s.
Rain arrives overnight tonight with most rain falling between midnight to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
This means we should get two mainly dry days.
On top of that, we are expecting to see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the low 50’s.
Parents should take advantage of the dry weather and kick the kids outside to social distance for awhile.
Some big rain totals are possible for this weekend, where some communities could see upwards of 2 to 3 inches of rain from Thursday night through Sunday morning.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.