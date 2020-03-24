



SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Scamming continues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Scott Township Police Department posted a warning on Facebook telling people to watch out.

Scammers are going door-to-door in the area, selling fake coronavirus test kits or bogus cures.

The police say they are no victims yet.

“I think it’s a shame, makes me sad,” said Tom Dunn. “I think at a time like this, sometimes it brings out the best in people and it brings out the worse in others.”

“I think that’s rotten for the society,” said Mary LouReicoff. “We have not experienced anything like that at our house.”

Police hope residents heed the warning. They say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“It makes me very scared to go to the door,” said Lori Krally of Scott Township.

Police also said scammers are trying to email, text or call residents.

A law enforcement official told KDKA that you should ask for a soliciting permit and identification.

If the person can’t provide that, then it’s most likely a scam.

Scams are so rampant during the coronavirus pandemic that the FBI‘s Pittsburgh office teamed up with the local U.S. Attorney’s office to create a “COVID 19 Fraud Task Force.”