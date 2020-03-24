BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Sharpsville Area School District student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are two positive COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. The Sharpsville Area School District superintendent confirmed to KDKA that a middle/high school student tested positive.

That student is being treated at a hospital in Allegheny County, the superintendent says. The district learned about the case March 22.

In a letter, the superintendent said the student was last at school on March 13 and made contact in both buildings. The state health department is investigating any known contacts.

