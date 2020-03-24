Comments
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Sharpsville Area School District student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are two positive COVID-19 cases in Mercer County. The Sharpsville Area School District superintendent confirmed to KDKA that a middle/high school student tested positive.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: Gov. Tom Wolf Extends Statewide School Closures Another 2 Weeks
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh Area: Coronavirus Case Confirmed In Washington Co., Western Pa.’s First
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Two Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In City Of Pittsburgh
- Coronavirus In Pennsylvania: State’s First Coronavirus-Related Death Confirmed
- Coronavirus In Beaver County: Shell To Temporarily Shut Down Construction At Cracker Plant
- Coronavirus Closures And Changes: Attractions, Businesses, And Events Canceled Or Closed In Pittsburgh, Across Western Pa.
- Coronavirus In Pittsburgh: Area Restaurants Offering Takeout And Delivery Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
- More Coronavirus News
That student is being treated at a hospital in Allegheny County, the superintendent says. The district learned about the case March 22.
In a letter, the superintendent said the student was last at school on March 13 and made contact in both buildings. The state health department is investigating any known contacts.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.