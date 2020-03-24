



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police have issued 27 warnings to non-life-sustaining businesses that are still open despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close physical locations.

Locally, Troops A, B and D have issued seven warnings. No citations have been handed down yet.

Enforcement of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for non-life-sustaining businesses to close began by local and state police Monday morning.

State Police Trooper Steve Limani told KDKA yesterday they have not written any citations but are first educating the businesses on why they should close. Non-life-sustaining businesses with physical locations still open can be cited because they’re endangering the welfare of the public.

He said the order is to protect people and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of state police, in a press release.

“This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”

The full list of businesses allowed to operate can be found here

State police say you can call your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number to report a non-compliant business.

