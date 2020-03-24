PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Texas Roadhouse is now offering their fresh hand cut steaks as part of their options available for takeout and curbside pickup.
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in restaurants being forced to close their doors to dine-in patrons, many businesses have attempted to pick up extra business in takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.
As part of that plan, Texas Roadhouse is offering their steaks and other meats prepared fresh in their kitchen, ready to be made in the comfort of your own home.
Available options include
- Sirloin
- Filet
- NY Strip
- Porterhouse
- Ribeye
- Pork Chops
- Chicken
Prices and availability will vary based on location, but these offerings will be made available at all Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide.
