



Cabin fever setting in: listened to Dancing in the Dark on repeat. All day. ALL DAY. #cantstartafirewithoutaspark #stayhome — Katherine Horrocks (@kathorrocks) March 24, 2020

— With millions of Americans in lockdown for a few weeks now in order to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, it’s inevitable that some of us are starting to go stir crazy.

Health experts have advised Americans to practice social distancing to stop the community spread of the virus.

States like New York, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington have closed bars and restaurants. And health experts say the lockdowns may need to continue for — brace yourself — several more weeks.

With so many of us working from home and students learning via virtual classrooms, it may feel like the walls are closing in.

i might be losing my mind just started singing where are you christmas and almost cried now i'm going to go make bread — Michelle Platti 🎄🌈 (@michelleplatti) March 24, 2020

But social media users seem to be finding it therapeutic to share jokes and memes about their physical confinement in the virtual world.

Imma need a hard drink after all this Corona virus is over. I’m losing my damn mind being stuck inside. pic.twitter.com/GGaVkarnud — Jenna Vaughan 🦦 (@jennaelise13) March 24, 2020

#QuarantineLife has been a trending topic on Twitter last few weeks in the U.S.

Here’s some of the tweets that caught our eye and/or tickled our funny bone:

Your grandparents were called to war. You’re being called to sit on your couch. You can do this. #QuarantineLife — Sara Jefry (@SaraJefry) March 15, 2020

A couple of weeks of isolation with family. What can go wrong? pic.twitter.com/toy23L2nDe — Hello ALI (@dorru12) March 16, 2020

Trying to play my part and stay home, but now I know how Ariel felt. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cODbfxN6vg — Bryan Namba (@bryantnamba) March 16, 2020

Can’t tell if I should binge Netflix, take a shower, reorganize, finish that work I’ve been meaning to do, eat 10,000 calories, learn a 3rd language, send #coronavirus articles to everyone I know, call my Mom again or go outside. Fine I’ll do them all #QuarantineLife — Paul Costabile (@PaulCostabile) March 15, 2020

