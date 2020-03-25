



Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t have much to be happy about in 2019.

He injured his elbow in the team’s second game, needed to sit out the remainder of the season and watched as the team failed to make the playoffs with backups Mason Rudolph and Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

While that was certainly a disappointing year, it didn’t stop Big Ben from being rated the league’s happiest player entering the year according to a new study from ticketing company TickPick.

The study, which looked at roster photos from before the 2019 season to determine the happiness of players.

Sure enough, a scroll down to the happiest players in the NFL sees Roethlisberger atop the list.

Now, some of that happiness may have to due with Big Ben’s salary which TickPick lists at $45 million. But, it likely doesn’t account for all of that rating.

Especially when you consider that TickPick’s rating system found the Steelers as a team to be in the Top 10 of NFL franchise’s in happiness, ranking 9th.

On the flip side of that list, the Oakland Raiders, the Steelers trade partners for Antonio Brown, rated as the league’s unhappiest team.

But, it wasn’t all positives for the Steelers as their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles top TickPick’s list of happiest teams.