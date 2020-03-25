BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A COVID-19 patient in Butler County has died.
A Butler Health System spokesperson tells KDKA one person diagnosed with coronavirus died on Wednesday.
This is the first death in the county. As of Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 12 COVID-19 cases in Butler County.
BHS says Butler Memorial Hospital is treating 14 suspected coronavirus patients and two confirmed cases. Five of Butler Memorial Hospital’s suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients are in ICU.
Clarion Hospital is treating two patients suspected of having COVID-19. Both of them are in ICU.
No other additional details were available on the death.
According to the state health department, there were 11 other deaths reported as of Wednesday, with two of those in Allegheny County.
