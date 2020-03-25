



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Central Outreach Wellness Center has released its testing data as it screens people for coronavirus in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Zoo.

Thirty-eight (6.5 percent) of all 587 test results are positive, including 20 positive tests from Pittsburgh residents.

Central Outreach Wellness Center has tested 981 people since it began testing on Monday, though 394 of those tests are still pending as of Wednesday.

Twenty-six of the positive tests come from Allegheny County.

People from New York and Ohio have also tested positive.

Testing continues on Thursday at 11 a.m. There are 340 tests available.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 276 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as four more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 1,127 in 44 counties. There are now 11 total deaths.