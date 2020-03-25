PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heather Abraham makes her husband’s famous stromboli recipe in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen!

Stromboli

Ingredients:

Pizza dough (trick—we buy ours from a local pizza shop—they’re the experts!)

¼ lb salami

¼ lb ham

¼ lb pepperoni

¼ lb white American cheese

¼ lb provolone

½ a jar roasted red peppers

½ a jar green olives

1 jar black olives

Flour for dusting

Egg wash (just egg white)

Non-stick spray

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spray a cookie sheet with non-stick spray.

2. In a food processor, blend together green olives, roasted red peppers and black olives until finely chopped. You can also hand dice.

3. Stretch out pizza dough, using a bit of flour on the counter top. Roll out with a rolling pin, dusting the rolling pin with a bit of flour. You’ll want the dough to stretch out to a rectangle about 18 inches in length.

4. Spread the olive tapenade you just made onto the stretched out dough. Then layer the meats and cheeses, leaving about an inch of dough along the edges.

5. Fold the outer edges of the dough to cover the meat/cheese layer. You should not be able to see the meat. Close the dough completely.

6. Seam side down, place the Stromboli onto the cookie sheet. Brush the top of the sromboli with just the egg white. Make two slices in the top of the Stromboli to vent while cooking.

7. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes.

8. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce.