



BRADDOCK (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s Second Lady is trying to help parents that have their kids stuck at home all day.

Gisele Fetterman was at Hollander’s in Braddock on Tuesday helping them sort toys.

All of the toys were donated to Hollander’s by big box stores in the area. After they were sorted, Fetterman dropped them off on the front porches of families in the community.

“Staying home is the safest place that anyone can be at this time,” she said. “We know that’s a big ask, I’m home with three kids, I know it’s a big ask. So how can we support these families who are home? We’re going to be dropping off surprises for them on their porches.”

Toys were delivered to about 50 kids.

Families that are interested in receiving toys can email events@forgoodpgh.com.