PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Humane Animal Rescue is making its usual preparations for animals but more so now than usual.
They are looking for more “pet foster parents” in case some of their workers of volunteers end up sick.
It’s their way of making sure the shelter animals are cared for.
“I think dogs are therapeutic, so it’s a win for them but it’s a win for us,” said Angela Romanello, a pet foster parent. “I mean it really feels good to see them change and know you contributed to their growth and well-being.”
“This is also a good setup for when spring and summer hits because we get inundated with cats and kittens,” said Dan Rossi, Humane Animal Rescue CEO. “Every year we’re looking for good fosters to get us through the kitten season.”
Those interested in becoming pet foster parents can learn more on the Humane Animal Rescue’s website.
