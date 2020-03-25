Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Indiana County has reported its first confirmed positive case of coronavirus.
The Indiana Regional Medical Center says on Wednesday that results came back from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, confirming a COVID-19 case in the county.
BREAKING: According to @IndianaRegional, Indiana Co. has its first case of #coronavirus. Patient is quarantined & has not required hospitalization. @KDKA
— Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) March 25, 2020
The patient has been notified and has been in self-quarantine since last Monday, the Indiana Regional Medical Center says. They haven’t required hospitalization.
No other details are available at this time.
