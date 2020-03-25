



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials with Kane Community Living Centers say one of their staff members has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to officials, the staffer worked at the facility in Glen Hazel, but has not been to work since last Thursday.

Facility officials say the coronavirus patient “does not provide direct care or has not had direct resident contact.”

Director of the Kane Community Living Centers Dennis Biondo released this statement:

“One of our staff members has tested positive for COVID-19. The staff person does not provide direct care or has not had direct resident contact and has not worked since last Thursday, March 19, 2020. All protocols recommended by the Health Department are being followed and, where appropriate, additional testing has occurred. “There are no positive cases of COVID-19 among our residents or staff that have direct care contact with residents. As other long-term care facilities are doing, we are actively monitoring our residents for signs and symptoms of the virus. Additionally, all staff continue to follow public health recommendations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 including strict handwashing procedures. Where appropriate, medical staff also wear facemasks, gowns, and gloves when interacting with residents who are sick. “We have been working closely with our local and state health department to ensure that we are following all guidance. We will continue to follow recommendations from the county and state Health departments, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “We remain committed to providing the quality nursing and rehabilitation services that our residents, families and community rely on.”

