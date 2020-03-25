PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Organizers are postponing the annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
The race is usually held on Mother’s Day, this year being Sunday, May 10, but it is now postponed until Sept. 13, 2020.
It is held in Schenley Park.
Komen Greater PA CEO Kathy Purcell said in a news release: “The health and safety of our community always has been and always will be our top priority, therefore, we are rescheduling the Race until later this year. Women and men will not stop being diagnosed with breast cancer. Now is not the time to walk away from our mission. That is why it is imperative that the Race goes on. People throughout Pennsylvania are depending on us.”
The Komen Pittsburgh Race is the organization’s biggest fundraiser, raising money annually for critical breast cancer research.
