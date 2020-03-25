



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Because of the spread of coronavirus, I am working from home and reporting on what it’s like for families with kids home from school, and I know many parents are also working from home at the same time.

Every other week on Wednesday in the 4pm news on KDKA-TV, I do a story about something positive in our community for kids and families in partnership with Kidsburgh.org.

Kidsburgh’s website has all kinds of brand new stories and guides to help parents and caregivers through this unusual time.

You’ll find activities to do with your kids at home, educational websites to help your kids learn, resources if you need help and ways you can help others.

I’ve been taking advantage of these resources by doing a lot of the activities with my kids at home.

You’ll see many of them on PTL Thursday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.

Share your stories of what you’ve been doing at home with your kids on my Facebook page, and you may see it in a future TV story!

https://www.facebook.com/KristineKDKA/