GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases jumped in Westmoreland County to 16 today, with 5 more residents coming down with the potentially deadly virus.

“I think we’re doing as best we can in a global pandemic,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli.

Cerilli spoke to KDKA’s Ross Guidotti via Facebook Wednesday about the newest numbers, including a case at Loyalhanna Care Center.

The skilled nursing and personal care facility informed those with loved ones that the temperatures of staff and residents are being taken several times a day. A “no visitors” policy is already in effect. Testing meanwhile continues throughout the county at hospitals and other designated facilities.

“We’re not hearing anything. So I find out where these cases are located through you, through the media,” she told KDKA.

And that’s a point of concern for many leaders in Westmoreland County. Cerilli told KDKA leaders don’t want to know who these people are necessarily, but where to bolster support for first responders dealing directly with the virus.

“We would like to know exactly where in the county individuals are testing positive so we can give them more supplies,” she said.

“It is frustrating we’re not getting a lot of direction from the state but in all fairness to the state, they’re getting overwhelmed.”

For now, Cerilli advises residents to stay put and if you have to go out, shop local and if you’re hungry, order out.

“We’re all in this together,” she said.