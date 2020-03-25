PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters were able to rescue a 12-year-old boy from a ledge at McConnells Mill State Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the first responders on the scene, the boy was at the park with his family and jumping from rock-to-rock when he jumped onto a ledge about seven feet below the trail.

His mother, Nicole Grable, said he was unable to pull himself back up.

“My daughter came and said, ‘Easton made a jump across the rocks and he can’t get back,'” she recalled. “I thought ‘Oh, he’s just a little nervous, I’ll go up and help him across.’ Well, I got up there he made maybe probably a seven-foot jump.”

Firefighters used two ladders to make a bridge to get to the boy and then he crawled across to be reunited with his family.