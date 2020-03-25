BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Says Statewide Cases Now Top 1,100
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 276 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as four more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 1,127 in 44 counties. There are now 11 total deaths.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says: “Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Locally, in Allegheny County, there are two deaths and 88 active cases.

State health officials say 11,193 patients have tested negative for the virus.

