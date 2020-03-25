



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police continue to enforce the governor’s order that all non-life-sustaining businesses have to close during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to state police officials, troopers on Tuesday issued 17 warnings to businesses for failing to comply.

That is in addition to the 27 warnings that were issued on Monday, for a total of 44.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the hardest-hit counties in the state, including Allegheny. The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last for at least two weeks.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Gov. Wolf says county residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

So far, trooper have not issued any formal citations.

To report a noncompliant business, state police ask you to contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number. Please do not call 911 to file reports.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: