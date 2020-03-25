LUZERNE COUNTY (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania supermarket says they were forced to destroy more than $35,000 in food after a woman’s coronavirus prank involved intentionally coughing all over it.

On Wednesday, Gerrity’s Supermarket in Luzerne County, says the woman intentionally coughed on the fresh produce, a small section of the bakery and meat case.

The supermarket’s co-owner said he believes this was an attempt at a “very twisted prank.”

“We will not take any chances with the health and well-being of our customers. We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with,” the supermarket’s co-owner Joe Fasula posted on Facebook.

The store has not calculated the exact loss but believes it will be more than $35,000.

“I am also absolutely sick to my stomach about the loss of food. While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” Fasula said.

The store said the police were contacted, and they believe the woman is not infected with the coronavirus.

The woman will be tested and the District Attorney’s office says they are deciding whether or not to file charges.

“The only silver lining to this travesty is that it gave us the unfortunate opportunity to test our protocols and demonstrate how seriously we take your safety,” the owner said.