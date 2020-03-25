BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh sanitation workers are refusing to go into work today until they are given masks and other protective gear to protect them against the coronavirus outbreak.

The workers stood outside of the Pittsburgh Sanitation Department as a show of solidarity.

According to KDKA’s Nicole Ford, the workers were sent home for the day with pay.

The city and the workers’ union representatives are now discussing where to go next.


