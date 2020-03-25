BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Until May 3, Starbucks will be offering first responders and frontline workers free coffee, hot or iced, as a thank you for their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff.

The Starbucks Foundation is also donating $500,000 to organizations donating care packages and medical items such as masks, medical supplies, and other essential items that healthcare and frontline workers require.

Starbucks has shifted to a drive-through model, removed cafe seating, in an effort to encourage social distancing.

They have also expanded benefits for all their workers to include 30 days of catastrophe pay.

