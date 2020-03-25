Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is offering special shopping hours for at-risk customers every Wednesday.
The first hour of shopping at all stores will be dedicated to shoppers that are 65-year-old and older, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions.
They are asking shoppers that do not fall into that category to refrain from shopping at that time.
All Target stores will also now close every day at 9:00 p.m. for deep cleaning and restocking.
