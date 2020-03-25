



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, the Allegheny County Health Department has released the demographics of the current 88 COVID-19 patients.

The number of active cases in the county jumped from 58 on Tuesday to 88 on Wednesday.

The county also released the age range and gender of the current active 88 cases.

Residents are encouraged to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order in order to slow the spread of the virus in our community. ACHD will continue to provide information through the dedicated webpage, Allegheny Alerts and the department’s Facebook& Twitter. pic.twitter.com/tZXb4lnDVm — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 25, 2020

For the current active cases, 55 percent of the patients are female and 45 percent are male.

There is one child younger than 4 years old who has tested positive. There’s an additional case of a child having COVID-19, with one patient between the age of 5 and 12.

The health department says two teens in the 13 to 18 age range have COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Fifteen people ages 19 to 24 have tested positive, and 30 people ages 25 to 49 have tested positive.

There are 25 COVID-19 patients from ages 50 to 64, then 14 cases in adults 65 years and older.

As of Wednesday, 13 people were hospitalized. There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

The Allegheny County Health Department did not release where these cases were located. They have declined in the past to release that information. A news alert says more detailed information will be provided in the coming days.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: