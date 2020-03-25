BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Announces 2nd Coronavirus Related Death
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Nicole Ford, Pittsburgh News, Social Distancing


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Things are only expected to get worse before they get better.

The World Health Organization now says that the United States could become the next epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a normal flu season, we don’t have people overflowing in hospitals, we don’t have so many people that we don’t have enough ventilators for them,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, the Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in an interview with CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O’Donnell. “So I think we need to make sure that everyone understands that this is a very unusual event, this does not look like seasonal flu.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This has leaders around the country pleading with people to follow health officials’ recommendations, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

He ends his 14-day self-quarantine today but even from his home, he continued to update the city.

On Wednesday morning, he told Pittsburghers it’s too early to stop social distancing.

Peduto said on Twitter that Pittsburgh is about 7-10 days behind New York. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, they are seeing their cases of coronavirus double every three days.

With that information, Peduto urges Pittsburghers to stay inside.

A new study out of Singapore shows quarantining, closing schools, and workplaces does in fact reduce the number of COVID-19 cases compared to doing nothing at all.

Comments