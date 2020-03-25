



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Things are only expected to get worse before they get better.

The World Health Organization now says that the United States could become the next epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a normal flu season, we don’t have people overflowing in hospitals, we don’t have so many people that we don’t have enough ventilators for them,” said Dr. Tom Inglesby, the Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in an interview with CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O’Donnell. “So I think we need to make sure that everyone understands that this is a very unusual event, this does not look like seasonal flu.”

This has leaders around the country pleading with people to follow health officials’ recommendations, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

He ends his 14-day self-quarantine today but even from his home, he continued to update the city.

On Wednesday morning, he told Pittsburghers it’s too early to stop social distancing.

New York’s virus case count is doubling every three days, Gov. Cuomo It’s very difficult to extrapolate- w/o national testing standards – but, given dates of first cases, spread of virus & trends in Europe, appears we”re about 7-10 days behind NY. STAY IN https://t.co/p4qhAvqyOt — bill peduto (@billpeduto) March 25, 2020

Peduto said on Twitter that Pittsburgh is about 7-10 days behind New York. According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, they are seeing their cases of coronavirus double every three days.

With that information, Peduto urges Pittsburghers to stay inside.

A new study out of Singapore shows quarantining, closing schools, and workplaces does in fact reduce the number of COVID-19 cases compared to doing nothing at all.