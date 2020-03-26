Comments
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – With stay inside orders and social distancing measures in effect, birthday parties aren’t happening in person right now.
However, the staff at St. Anne Home in Greensburg found a way to make the best of a bad situation.
One of their residents, Dorothy, was turning 102 and wanted to celebrate with her family in New York.
Obviously, she was unable to celebrate with them in person due to precautions currently in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
So, the staff jumped into action and connected Dorothy with her family digitally.
Along with the staff giving her a card and candles to blow out, the family sang happy birthday to Dorothy over video chat to make sure she was able to enjoy 102-years-old.
