



ACM Presents: Our Country, will be an all-new two-hour special featuring intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars, along with clips from the Academy of Country Music Awards’ 55-year history set to air in place of the postponed ACM Awards on Sunday, April 5th. Earlier today the Academy of County Music confirmed performers for this unprecedented event will include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

ACM Presents: Our Country will also honor 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers with performances by Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker. As previously announced, artists will appear from their homes to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits. Additionally, video clips from previous ACM Award broadcasts will highlight favorite ACM moments from the past. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.

As previously announced, this special will broadcast during the time slot previously scheduled for the 55th ACM Awards, which will now be broadcast Wednesday, September 16th at 8:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The 2020 ACM Awards will be hosted for the first time by reigning “ACM Entertainer of the Year” and 15-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban.

Check back here for more information and be sure to tune in April 5th at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.