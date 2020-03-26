



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 133 active cases.

Of those patients, 20 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two.

There have been 133 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the county and, of those, 20 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two. pic.twitter.com/CqSA541TB1 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 26, 2020

The department continues to conduct contact tracing with those who have tested positive, making recommendations for self-quarantine as appropriate. Residents are encouraged to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order in order to slow the spread of the virus in our community — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 26, 2020

The Health Department says they are continuing to do contact tracing for the cases that have tested positive, and instructing those people the appropriate actions, like self-quarantining.

Meanwhile, they are urging all other county residents to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order issued earlier this week for the hardest-hit counties, including Allegheny.

The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last for at least two weeks. Gov. Wolf says county residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

The Allegheny County Health Department has said based on what’s happening in other states and countries, the number of cases is expected to continue increasing as testing increases.

