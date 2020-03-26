BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Says Statewide Total Now Tops More Than 1,600
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 133 active cases.

Of those patients, 20 were hospitalized. The number of deaths remains at two.

The Health Department says they are continuing to do contact tracing for the cases that have tested positive, and instructing those people the appropriate actions, like self-quarantining.

Meanwhile, they are urging all other county residents to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order issued earlier this week for the hardest-hit counties, including Allegheny.

The order went into effect at 8 p.m. Monday night and will last for at least two weeks. Gov. Wolf says county residents must stay in their homes, unless a life is in danger.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Allegheny County Health Department has said based on what’s happening in other states and countries, the number of cases is expected to continue increasing as testing increases.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

Comments (2)