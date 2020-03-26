



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue is asking the public to help them with pet food donations for their Ellie’s Pet Food Pantry, which helps local needy families feed their pets.

Right now, they are trying to help families who have fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus outbreak, but supplies are running short.

Shelter officials say they are in need of bagged and canned food for dogs and cats.

If you’d like to donate, the shelter says they are working with several Market District and Petco locations, but for a limited time only, to collect any donations.

If you submit an order to be donated at those locations, a Humane Animal Rescue staff member will pick up the donation, so you never have to leave your home in this time of social distancing.

You can submit an order for donation at these locations:

Petco

Bethel Park (Fort Couch Rd, 15241)

Robinson (Steubenville Pike, 15205)

Fox Chapel (Freeport Rd, 15238)

Market District

Bethel Park (Oxford Dr, 15102)

Settlers Ridge (Settlers Ridge Center Dr, 15205)

Fox Chapel (Freeport Rd, 15238)

For more information, visit: https://www.humaneanimalrescue.org/RequestPickup/

And, to find out more about Ellie’s Pet Food Pantry, visit Humane Animal Rescue’s website here.

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24