



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The gun permit office in Westmoreland County is reopening amid a surge in people buying guns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to reinstitute the issuance of gun permits starting Monday, 30th of March. We are going to limit it to appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert said.

Governor Tom Wolf closed gun shops due to coronavirus but rescinded the order after dissent from some of the judges on the state Supreme Court.

Since the outbreak, the sheriff’s office has been busy fielding questions about gun permits.

“Gun sales are going through the roof, from what I understand, in Westmoreland County,” Albert said

Tom Edmiston told KDKA gun owners looking for personal protection and ammo have cleaned out his Youngwood gunshop and pistol range.

“Our cases are empty,” said Edmiston of A&S Indoor Pistol Range. “We’re getting stuff daily, but it seems to be going out as fast as we can get it in.”

While he can sell firearms and ammo, Edmiston’s range is down for maintenance and cleaning.

He says it is the responsible thing to do.

“People are asking me what are we doing next week, and I don’t know,” Edmiston said. “We’ll find out in the next couple of days.”

