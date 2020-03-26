PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For just the fourth time in history, baseball’s Opening Day has been delayed.

It was postponed three times before during labor disputes.

But Thursday’s Opening Day was canceled because of the coronavirus.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ first game of the season was supposed to be against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown is in Florida, but he’s not doing play by play.

“Right about now, I should be calling close to the ninth inning of a 5-1 Pirates victory,” Brown said.

This season’s home opener was scheduled for next Thursday, but social distancing has canceled this rite of spring.

“It’s a national holiday, not just for Pirate fans, but for baseball fans everywhere,” Brown said.

The hope is now that the Pirates can take the field in June or July.

So what should you do with the tickets you’ve purchased for games they aren’t playing?

The Pirates haven’t decided yet. So hold onto them until the organization comes up with a refund or exchange policy.