PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 560 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Thursday.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 1,687 in 48 counties. There are now 16 total deaths, including two in Allegheny County and one in Butler County.
State Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release: “Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are now 133 active cases in Allegheny County, the most in Western Pennsylvania.
Here is the county-by-county breakdown for the entire state:
- Adams 7
- Allegheny 133; Deaths 2
- Armstrong 1
- Beaver 13
- Berks 36
- Blair 1
- Bradford 2
- Bucks 107
- Butler 19; Deaths 1
- Cambria 1
- Carbon 2
- Centre 9
- Chester 84
- Clearfield 2
- Columbia 3
- Crawford 1
- Cumberland 15
- Dauphin 13
- Delaware 156; Deaths 1
- Erie 4
- Fayette 8
- Franklin 5
- Greene 3
- Indiana 1
- Juniata 1
- Lackawanna 28; Deaths 2
- Lancaster 21
- Lawrence 1
- Lebanon 4
- Lehigh 63; Deaths 1
- Luzerne 36; Deaths 1
- Lycoming 1
- Mercer 3
- Monroe 67; Deaths 2
- Montgomery 282; Deaths 2
- Montour 4
- Northampton 56; Deaths 3
- Philadelphia 402; Deaths 1
- Pike 15
- Potter 1
- Schuylkill 9
- Somerset 2
- Susquehanna 1
- Warren 1
- Washington 12
- Wayne 6
- Westmoreland 24
- York 21
State health officials say 16,441 patients have tested negative for the virus.
