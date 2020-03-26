Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh has announced they are extending the income tax payment deadline to July 15.
This falls in line with the federal 90-day extension and the state extension.
The city’s finance department will also continue real estate billings but stop all real estate delinquent billings and late fees.
