PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say one man was transported from a shooting on the North Side.
Allegheny County 911 says the shooting was at the 26000 block of Linwood Avenue on Thursday.
Pittsburgh police officers responded and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the hip area.
He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police say they are searching for a dark grey Ford Focus with two or possibly three occupants.
The suspects’ vehicle also hit a parked car as it fled.
The call came in around 9:06 p.m.
