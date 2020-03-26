BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Says Statewide Total Now Tops More Than 1,600
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say one man was transported from a shooting on the North Side.

Allegheny County 911 says the shooting was at the 26000 block of Linwood Avenue on Thursday.

Pittsburgh police officers responded and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the hip area.

He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say they are searching for a dark grey Ford Focus with two or possibly three occupants.

The suspects’ vehicle also hit a parked car as it fled.

The call came in around 9:06 p.m.

