HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Wednesday was the first “remote session” in the Pennsylvania State Legislature’s 200-year history.
State senators and representatives from across the state logged on to their computers and web cameras to come together and pass emergency bills.
“It was our very first attempt and it went very, very well,” said State Senator Camera Bartolotta.
Senator Bartolotta said the lawmakers passed an education bill ensuring school employees receive compensation and benefits during the shutdown and a bill that would allow unemployment benefits to begin on day one.
“It authorizes the secretary to waive provisions of the law to ease eligibility requirements, it waives the one-week waiting period, it waives the job search requirement, and registration requirement,” Senator Bartolotta said.
Bartolotta says the success of the technology shows that shutting down the capitol during the next big snow storm or future crisis may not be necessary.
