BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, State Health Dept. Says Statewide Total Now Tops More Than 1,600
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Cleveland, Hiram College, Ohio, Ohio News, Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio – A 19-year-old has been charged criminally in the death of a newborn found inside a trash bag at an Ohio college dormitory.

The Ravenna Record-Courier reports 19-year-old Breyona Reddick, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted in Portage County on aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.

Reddick was a student at Hiram College outside Cleveland when the newborn’s body was discovered in October.

A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause as asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention. A message seeking comment was left with Reddick’s attorney.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Comments