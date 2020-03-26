RAVENNA, Ohio – A 19-year-old has been charged criminally in the death of a newborn found inside a trash bag at an Ohio college dormitory.
The Ravenna Record-Courier reports 19-year-old Breyona Reddick, of Cleveland, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted in Portage County on aggravated murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges.
Reddick was a student at Hiram College outside Cleveland when the newborn’s body was discovered in October.
A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and the cause as asphyxiation due to exposure and postpartum inattention. A message seeking comment was left with Reddick’s attorney.
